2020 Supporters

ere, with our thanks, are the names of those who gave to NER in 2020, above and beyond the cost of a subscription. We also gratefully acknowledge the National Endowment for the Arts for its support of our 2020 programs, as well as our partners at Middlebury College, including President Laurie L. Patton.
* True Blue donors who have given for a minimum of three consecutive years.
Gary Bateman*
Holly Beatty Bernene & J. Christopher Bernene
Kathleen F. & Richard J. Bonnie
Hunter C. Bourne III*
Dina C. Maggipinto & Richard J. Burke
Susan B. & George L. Cady Jr.
Mary Clark*
Stephen Cramer
Kathryn Davis
Nancy & Jonathan Erickson
Castle W. Freeman Jr.*
Virginia A. Rauh & Rollin Mac Gallagher
Anne-Laure Vieille & Anthony L. Giustini
Gwendolyn S. Haley*
Hillary & A. David Hamilton Jr.
Elizabeth S. Hodgkinson
Lucy & Simeon H. Hutner*
Ann Jones-Weinstock & David Weinstock*
Madeleine B. & George M. Kuckel
Sydney Lea
Michael B. Ledbetter
Joan Leegant
Roxanne M. Leighton*
J. Michael Lennon
Anne K. O’Brien*
Lori Ostlund & Anne Raeff
Larry I. Palmer*
Marcia Pomerance
India T. Radfar
Christopher Ross*
Michael A. Schiffman
Jay R. Silverman
J. Lea H. Simonds
Christopher Sweet
Alexander L. Taylor III
Geeta Tewari