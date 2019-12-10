Best of the Small Presses 2020

“Must reading.” —Kirkus Reviews

“Deeply provocative and artistically resplendent.” —Donna Seaman, Booklist

“America’s best fiction, fiction, poetry and essays for decades.” — Billy Collins

From the publisher: The Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses series, published every year since 1976, is the most honored literary project in America. Since 1976, hundreds of presses and thousands of writers of short stories, poetry and essays have been represented in our annual collections.

Three pieces from the New England Review have been selected for inclusion in the 44th edition: Maureen Stanton’s “The Human Soup” (NER 39.2); Alison C. Rollins’s “Five and a Possible” (NER 39.3); and Samantha Libby’s “Chinko” (NER 39.3).

Alison C. Rollins is a 2019 National Endowment for the Arts Literature fellow. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in American Poetry Review, Hayden’s Ferry Review, Meridian, Poetry, The Poetry Review, and New England Review. A Cave Canem and Callaloo fellow, she is also a 2016 recipient of the Poetry Foundation’s Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship. In 2018 she was the recipient of a Rona Jaffe Writers’ Award.

Maureen Stanton, the author of Killer Stuff and Tons of Money, has been awarded the Iowa Review prize, a Pushcart Prize, the American Literary Review award in nonfiction, and fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts. Stanton teaches at UMass Lowell.

Pushcart Prize XLIV + The New England Review

Samantha Libby is an artist and human rights activist with a focus in freedom of expression, theater, and war. Over the last decade, she has worked and lived around the world, from Hanoi, Vietnam, to Bangui, Central African Republic. Her writing has won various awards and human rights prizes. A 2018 Ragdale fellow, she recently completed her first novel.

The 2020 Pushcart Prize: Best of the Small Presses XLIV is available now at your local independent bookstore, or on Amazon.