NER Authors are NBA Finalists

Congratulations to all the finalists for this year’s National Book Award, including the following NER authors and translators:
- Jericho Brown, The Tradition
Copper Canyon Press;
- Arthur Sze, Sight Lines
Copper Canyon Press;
- Toi Derricotte, “I”: New and Selected Poems
University of Pittsburgh Press;
- Scholastique Mukasonga, The Barefoot Woman
Translated from the French by Jordan Stump
Archipelago Books;
- Stephen Snyder, translator of Yoko Ogawa, The Memory Police
Translated from the Japanese
Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House;
- Carolyn Forché, What You Have Heard Is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance
Penguin Press / Penguin Random House
The winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 20, at the 70th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner in New York City.
