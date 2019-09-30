NER Author books – Sept 2019

Ye Lijun’s quiet, powerful poems accrete from places, memories, affect, and ideas unique to the poet. Translator Fiona Sze-Lorrain, a gifted poet herself, creates an English-language voice for Ye Lijun that has all the grace and surprise of the original. —Thomas Moran

From the publisher: In this remarkable English debut, award-winning Chinese contemporary poet Ye Lijun offers readers a lyrical diorama of nature and the inner world. By turns intimate and profound, Ye’s poems in Fiona Sze-Lorrain’s masterful translations make music of everyday silences, and illuminate the invisible openings in our lives. In this vital collection by one of China’s essential literary voices, each encounter is an invitation, wherein a village, a nest, a telescope, or a book proves to be a transient guide to the unknown.

Ye Lijun is an award-winning Chinese contemporary poet and author of Flower Complex (2014), Passing by Thousands of City Lights in Black Night (2009), and Survey (2005). Ye has received several literary honors in China, including the 2007 Poetry Tour Award.

Fiona Sze-Lorrain is the author of the poetry books The Ruined Elegance (Princeton, 2016) and My Funeral Gondola (El Leon Literary Arts, 2013). She was named the 2019–20 Abigail R. Cohen Fellow at the Columbia Institute for Ideas and Imagination. A zheng harpist and widely published translator, she lives in Paris where she works as an editor. Her translations of Yin Lichuan’s poetry appeared in NER 36.2 and her translation, with Christina Cook, of Greta Knutson’s story “The Black Virgin” appears in NER 40.3.

This book can be purchased at SPD Books or your local bookseller.

From the publisher: Outtakes, B-Sides, and Demos is a chapbook of creative nonfiction that combines autobiography, cultural criticism, and music writing. Harmon’s playlist includes New Order, Led Zeppelin, Brian Eno, Public Image Limited, and others.

Joshua Harmon is the author of the novel Quinnehtukqut, the short story collection History of Cold Seasons, and the poetry collections Le Spleen de Poughkeepsie and Scape, and the essay collection The Annotated Mixtape, a selection of which was published on NER Digital as “From negative ∞ to 0.” His essay “Speculative Markets and the 7-inch Single” appeared in NER 32.3, and his essay “Fugitive Music” appeared in NER 30.4.

This book can be purchased at GSU Mall or your local bookseller.

In this erudite and ever-dexterous 10th collection, Bierds poignantly juxtaposes terror with beauty . . .—Publishers Weekly

From the publisher: Focusing on figures such as Thomas Hardy, Alan Turing, Virginia Woolf, and the World War One poets, The Hardy Tree examines power, oppression, and individual rights in ways that reverberate through our lives today. Uniting these themes is the issue of communication―the various methods and codes we use to reach one another. Backed by Bierds’ intensive research and woven with scientific evidence, she pushes us to consider our futures in direct conversation with the past.

Linda Bierds‘s many collections of poetry include Flights of the Harvest Mare (1985); Heart and Perimeter (1991); The Ghost Trio (1994), which was a Notable Book Selection by the American Library Association; The Seconds (2001); First Hand (2005); Flight: New and Selected Poems (2008); and Roget’s Illusion (2014) was a longlist nominee for the National Book Award. Bierds is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guggenheim Foundation, the Ingram Merrill Foundation, the Poetry Society of America, and the MacArthur Foundation. She has received the PEN/West Poetry Prize, the Washington State Governor’s Writers Award, the Consuelo Ford Award from the Poetry Society of America, and four Pushcart Prizes. Her poem “April” was published in NER 13.2 and was republished in 2015 as an NER Classic.

This collection can be purchased at Copper Canyon Press or your local bookseller.