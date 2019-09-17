Megan Mayhew Bergman & Spring Ulmer

October 10, 7 pm: Emily Arnason Casey, Rahat Huda, Sara London, Sarah Wolfson at the Vermont Book Shop.

Reading November 14 in Middlebury

Megan Mayhew Bergman and Spring Ulmer

New England Review and the Middlebury College Program in Creative Writing Program are pleased to present new writing faculty Megan Mayhew Bergman and Spring Ulmer, who will read from their fiction and essays. Join us Thursday, November 14, at 4:30 pm, in the Axinn Center, Abernethy Room, at Middlebury College. Light refreshments will be served in the Winter Garden.

Megan Mayhew Bergman, joining the Creative Writing faculty this year in fiction, is the author of Almost Famous WomenBirds of a Lesser Paradise, and Indigo Run. She is a regular columnist for The Guardian, and her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Best American Short Stories, and other publications. She was a fellow at the American Library in Paris and now directs Middlebury’s Bread Loaf Environmental Writers’ Conference.

Spring Ulmer, who joined the Creative Writing faculty last fall with a specialty in nonfiction, is the author of Benjamin’s SpectaclesThe Age of Virtual Reproduction, and the forthcoming Bestiality of the Involved. She lives in Essex, New York, with her son André.

