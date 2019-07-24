Jay Parini & Genevieve Plunkett

Episode 6 of NER Out Loud, the podcast, is now available!

Hosted by NER intern, Jeremy Navarro, this episode is the second in our Vermont Writers Series, an ongoing project in which we ask NER authors who live in Vermont to read their own work.

This episode features Jay Parini reading his short autobiographical piece, “A Beer with Borges,” and Genevieve Plunkett reading her O. Henry Award–winning story, “Something for a Young Woman.”

Read and listen here or subscribe on Apple Podcasts!