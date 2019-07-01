Any Grieving Mammal

New poetry from NER 40.2

Image by Prawny from Pixabay



There are 500 students.

They will each say ten kind things by a certain date and if they do, they will have won The Kindness Challenge.

Because they are humans, even though they are children, they are trying to do it as fast as they can.

I myself can only think of facts.

Because I am a mother, even though I am a cow, I let my son sit by himself under the cork tree and be happy.

The fact is that real things are mixed up with imaginary ones. So all the more real.

There are 496 students.

[Read more]

♦

Support good writing:

Subscribe to NER today.

