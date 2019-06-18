Summer 2019

Cover art by Borai and Kahne Ateliers offers a clue and a point of entry for our summer selections: Erik Harper Klass’s adventures with the Polish diacritics, and Alyssa Koyrakh’s time-travel through the cities of Europe; Jehanne Dubrow’s entanglements with art and architecture, and urgent new poems by Mark Irwin, Ellen Welcker, Flower Conroy, and more. Plus eighteen Polish poets make the trip across time and language to appear in English translations by Jakob Ziguras. Layers, colors, and languages converge. See the full table of contents of what’s to come.

Print copies of NER are now shipping to subscribers and ebooks will be out in a matter of days—order yours today, and then let us know what you think!