New episode features stories by Geminder and Gorbunova

Masha Makutonina reading “Biomass,” by Alla Gorbunova

We’re delighted to bring you Episode 4 of the NER Out Loud podcast, which features two stories by NER authors read by students at Middlebury College.

Megan Job hosts this episode, with stories by Emily Geminder and Alla Gorbunova, read by Emily Ma and Masha Makutonina.

Emily Geminder’s story, “Phnom Penh 2012,” told from the collective “we” of young women reporters for the Cambodia Daily, is a haunting portrayal of the dangers and enticements of living for a short time in a new culture. Presented here in the captivating voice of actor Emily Ma.

Alla Gorbunova’s “Biomass,” translated from the Russian by Elina Alter, is a fable-like story of a marriage gone bad, from Gorbunova’s recent collection Ings & Oughts. Ukrainian vocal talent and Oratory Now coach Masha Makutonina offers her convincing rendition.

Listen on our website or download from iTunes.