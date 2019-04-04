Dear & Decorations

New poetry from NER 40.1.
I ought to see myself as a man. Be proud and grateful.
I’d much rather be your ermine with a silver bell
on my pink satin collar. Let my farewell and arrival
tease the same gasp from you. Let your sound
surprise you every time. If you grant a silk pillow,
I’ll make of myself a moon your guests can admire.
When lords throw bloody chunks at their hounds,
impress them with your finger dipped in honey or olive oil,
all I need to survive.
