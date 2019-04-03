April 18: Brad Felver, David Moats, & Kylie Winger at the VT Book Shop in Middlebury.

Better by the Bundle!

Four New England Lit Mags for One Price

Can’t decide which journal to subscribe to? Now you can get them all with the New England LitBundle.

Subscribe to four New England-based journals for one discounted price. Get a one-year subscription to Ploughshares, AGNIHarvard Review, and New England Review for only $74.99. That’s 30% off the cover price!

The subscription to Ploughshares will start with the Spring 2019 issue, guest-edited by Rigoberto González. Ploughshares subscribers will receive:

·        4 issues of Ploughshares
·        Digital access to your issues
·        Free submission to our 2019 Emerging Writer’s Contest
·        Free submission to our 2019–2020 reading period

Subscriptions to New England Review will start with Volume 40 #1, the Spring 2019 issue. New England Review subscribers will receive:

·        4 issues of New England Review print edition
·        No-fee submissions for 1 year on Submittable
·        Discounted early renewal option
·        New writing by Derrick Austin, Timothy Donnelly, Khaled Mattawa, Maggie Smith, Arthur Sze, and more!

The subscription to Harvard Review will start with our newest issue HR53, guest-edited by Mira T. Lee and featuring new work by Eileen Pollack, Peter Balakian, Joanna Klink, and Darcy Frey. Harvard Review subscribers will receive:

·        2 issues of Harvard Review
·        A free copy of our first chapbook in the Harvard Review chapbook series: Renga for Obama.

The subscription to AGNI will start with AGNI 89, the Spring 2019 issue. AGNI subscribers will receive:

·        2 issues of AGNI
·        Discounted early renewal option
·        New writing by Jo Ann Beard, Sharon Olds, Jonathan Escoffery, Shauna Barbosa, Samuel Kọ́láwọ́lé, and more!

Order here!

