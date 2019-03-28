Provenance

New nonfiction from NER 40.1.

You have the psychological or subjective moment of the father problem.

This affects all of society. . . . The absence of the father is a typical German problem.

That is the reason for such agitation, why it has such a disquieting effect.

—Gerhard Richter (MoMA catalogue, 2002)

Painting by Heinz Emil Salloch, Allegheny Series (1920-1937)

fter my mother’s death, I cleaned out my parents’ house in Maryland, sold it, sold their things too, put whatever was not sold into storage centers, here and there, a little bit everywhere.

My father’s artwork was stored in the house and I treated it the same way, sent it to a part-time dealer in California, and asked him to put it on eBay. I thought it would be enough to intrigue the public with some details. My father was German, a painter. He came to America in 1937. He was an immigrant, fleeing an autocracy.

♦

