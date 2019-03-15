Dear Lit Mag Editors: Now What?

If you’ll be at the AWP conference on March 28, join editors from Poetry, The Offing, Ecotone, Vinyl, and New England Review for a discussion about submitting to lit mags.

Panel description: When writers send their work to magazines, they know it will be just one in thousands. What makes one submission stand out from all the others? At this panel, five lit mag editors talk about what they want from a submission—and what they don’t want. They cover the practical as well as the more elusive questions, giving writers a chance to get beyond the guidelines and ask questions of their own. This panel features editors from



Anna Lena Phillips Bell

Lindsay Garbutt

Luther Hughes

Phillip B. Williams

Carolyn Kuebler

Portland Ballroom 255, Oregon Convention Center, Level 2

Thursday, March 28, 2019

1:30 pm to 2:45 pm

Anna Lena Phillips Bell is the editor of Ecotone and Lookout Books, and she teaches at University of North Carolina Wilmington. She is the author of Ornament, winner of the 2016 Vassar Miller Prize, and the artist’s book A Pocket Book of Forms.

Lindsay Garbutt is the associate editor of Poetry and one of the judges of the Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowships. She cohosts the Poetry Magazine Podcast with Don Share.

Luther Hughes is the founding editor of The Shade Journal, executive editor for the The Offing, and is 1/3 of The Poet Salon podcast. He is the author of Touched. His writing has been published or is forthcoming in Poetry, The Seattle Times, New England Review, Hayden’s Ferry Review, and others.

Carolyn Kuebler is the editor of New England Review. Before coming to NER as managing editor in 2004, she was an editor at Library Journal and founding editor of Rain Taxi. She has published her writing in various magazines, literary and otherwise.

Phillip B. Williams is the the poetry editor of the online journal Vinyl and author of the chapbooks Bruised Gospels, Burn, and Thief in the Interior, winner of the Kate Tufts Discovery Award. His poetry has appeared in Callaloo, Kenyon Review Online, The Southern Review, Painted Bride Quarterly, West Branch, Blackbird, and others.

*

Stop by the New England Review table (14103) for a copy of our spring issue, hot off the press. Also pick up subscription specials and back issue bargains, and sign up for our raffle. Also check out Northeast by Northwest: New England Review Authors of the PacNW.