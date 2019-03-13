NER @ AWP Portland

Stop by our table (14103) for a copy of our spring issue, hot off the press. Also pick up subscription specials and back issue bargains, and sign up for our raffle.

Also check out these two NER-sponsored events!

Northeast by Northwest: New England Review Writers of the PacNW

A reading with NER authors Geri Doran, Ismet Prcic, Janet Towle, and Wendy Willis.

A106, Oregon Convention Center, Level 1

Thursday, March 28, 2019

10:30 am to 11:45 am

Situated at the foot of the Green Mountains, New England Review looks in every direction when it comes to publishing great new writing. In this reading of poetry and prose from recent contributors, New England Review is proud to present four writers who live and work within view of the Cascades. This reading highlights the range of voices that NER has published over the past four decades, while celebrating writers of the Pacific Northwest.

Dear Lit Mag Editors: Now What?

A panel moderated by NER editor Carolyn Kuebler, with Lindsay Garbutt from Poetry, Luther Hughes from The Offing, Anna Lena Phillips from Ecotone, and Phillip B. Williams from Vinyl.

Portland Ballroom 255, Oregon Convention Center, Level 2

Thursday, March 28, 2019

1:30 pm to 2:45 pm

When writers send their work to magazines, they know it will be just one in thousands. What makes one submission stand out from all the others? At this panel, five lit mag editors talk about what they want from a submission—and what they don’t want. They cover the practical as well as the more elusive questions, giving writers a chance to get beyond the guidelines and ask questions of their own.