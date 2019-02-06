New Books by NER Authors

“A Little Gut Magic’ invents a genre: imaginative decency. Is that a genre or a style? Is this a book or an embrace? In these spikey days of distance and exclusion, Matthew Lippman is trying hard to find room for everyone, and almost succeeds.”—Bob Hicok

Matthew Lippman is the author of four poetry collections—The New Year of Yellow (winner of the Kathryn A. Morton Prize, Sarabande Books), Monkey Bars, Salami Jew, and American Chew (winner of the Burnside Review of Books Poetry Prize). He published the essay “The Big Beautiful Barbeque That Is Manhood: Jay Nebel’s poem “Men” in the NER Digital Series. His poem “King Stuff” appeared in NER 35.2 (2014).

A Little Gut Magic can be found online or at your local independent bookstore.

“Bold, well-crafted essays on living, loving, and striving while black.” — Kirkus Review

From the publisher: Searing in its emotional honesty, Womanish explores what it means to be a black woman in today’s turbulent times. Writing with candor, wit and vulnerability on topics including dating after divorce, depression, parenting older children, the Obamas, and the often fraught relations between white and black women, McLarin unveils herself at the crossroads of being black, female and middle-aged, and, ultimately, American.

Kim McLarin is the author of the critically-acclaimed novels Taming It Down, Meeting of the Waters, and Jump at the Sun, and a memoir, Divorce Dog: Motherhood, Men, & Midlife. Her nonfiction writing has appeared in The New York Times, Glamour, The Washington Post, Slate, The Root and other publications. She is a former staff writer for The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and The Associated Press. McLarin appears regularly on the Emmy-Award winning show Basic Black, Boston’s long-running television program devoted to African-American themes. She is currently an associate professor in the Department of Writing, Literature and Publishing at Emerson College in Boston, and a member of the board of PEN New England. Her essay, “Eshu Finds Work” appeared in NER 38.1 (2017).

Womanish: A Grown Black Woman Speaks on Love and Life can be found online or at your local independent bookstore.

“Willis’s nuanced and interior approach to politics is a welcome departure from the harsh rhetoric so popular today. Even readers who disagree with her will appreciate her sincerity and experiences as a mother, lawyer, and author.” —Library Journal

From the publisher: In these pointed and wide-ranging essays, Wendy Willis explores everything from personal resistance to the rise of political podcasts, civic loneliness to the exploitation of personal data, public outrage to the opioid crisis—all with a poet’s gift for finding the sacred in the mundane, a hope in the dark.

Wendy Willis is a writer living in Portland, Oregon. Winner of the Dorothy Brunsman Poetry Prize, she has published two books of poetry. Willis is a lawyer, the executive director of the Deliberative Democracy Consortium, and the founder and director of Oregon’s Kitchen Table at Portland State University. She published her essay “The Word Made Flesh: On Encountering the Work of Marcel Broodthaers” in the NER Digital series and the title essay “These Are Strange Times, My Dear: Considering Ai Weiwei’s @Large” in NER 36.2 (2015).

These Are Strange Times, My Dear can be purchased online or at your local independent bookseller.