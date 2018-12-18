Winter 2018

We couldn’t wait to share the new cover painting with you, and to offer a preview of what’s now making its way to subscribers everywhere!

If you haven’t yet ordered a copy, just click here and get a single or start your subscription now.

For the last four years, the poetry selection in our winter issue has been dedicated to writers who have not previously appeared in the magazine. As Rick Barot says in his Poetry Editor’s Note, “The thirteen poets in this issue show the multiplicity that is generated when openness is intentionally part of an editorial ethos.”

Also in this issue are six original stories, translations from Russian and French, and essays that explore topics from Match.com, to parrots, to the poetry of war.

Click on the TOC to see what the winter issue has on offer.

ORDER TODAY!