Congratulations to all of this year’s Pushcart Prize winners!

We’re thrilled to share that The Pushcart Prize XLIII, edited by Bill Henderson, contains the poem “Wonder Days” by Nomi Stone, originally published in NER 38.4.

Special Mentions include “Eshu Finds Work” (nonfiction) by Kim McLarin and “The Practice of Depicting Matter as it Passes from Radiance to Decomposition” (poetry) by Erika Meitner.

Find a copy now at your local independent bookstore.