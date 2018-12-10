NER @ AWP: NER will host two events at the annual writers’ conference in Portland, OR, March 28-30.

NER Out Loud: The Podcast

Listen to Poetry on Episode 2

The second episode of NER Out Loud, the podcast, is now available!

Hosted by NER intern and lit major Kylie Winger, this episode showcases poems by three well-known and much-loved American poets, read by Middlebury actors and orators.

• “Sweet” by Bob Hicok (NER 37.1), read by Pele Voncujovi
• “Obit—Memory,” “Obit—Music,” and “Obit—Grief” by Victoria Chang (NER 38.3), read by Katie Mayopoulos
• “I Shot a Frog I Shot a Bird” (NER 36.1) by C. K. Williams, read by Will Koch

Read and listen here or subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Read moreAudio

