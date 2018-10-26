The first episode of NER Out Loud, the podcast, is now available!

NER Out Loud animates stories and poetry through vocal performances, celebrating the artistic exchange between text and voice.

Our first episode, hosted by intern Juliette Luini, presents two recent pieces from NER that converge on the themes of art and destruction.

• “Shotgun Elegy,” a poem by Henry Kearney IV (NER 37.3), is read by Will Koch.

• “Chinese Opera,” short story by Anne Raeff (NER 37.2), is read by Gabby Valdivieso.

Listen and subscribe!

Future podcasts may include conversations with the readers and authors, snippets from the recording studio, or audio from the annual NER Out Loud live event, held right here in Middlebury, VT.

Special thanks to Dana Yeaton and Oratory Now for their support in the creation and production of these podcasts.

If you have a favorite piece from NER that you’d like to hear read aloud, contact us at nereview@middlebury.edu.