New England Review

Anniversary Readings

Coast to Coast

Lena Tuffaha, Susan Rich, Rick Barot, Martha Silano, Keetje Kuipers, Gabrielle Bates, Eric McMillan

In addition to our “From the Vault” posts, featuring past NER staff introducing gems from the archive, we celebrated our 40th anniversary with two readings this fall, one in Cambridge and one in Seattle. Thanks to the writers who call NER home—and to the beautiful independent bookstores that hosted these events!

On Saturday, October 20, six authors—Lena Tuffaha, Susan Rich, Martha Silano, Keetje Kuipers, Gabrielle Bates, and Eric McMillan—read their work at Open Books: A Poem Emporium in Seattle, with poetry editor Rick Barot. (pictured above)

On Friday, September 14, four authors—Steve Almond, Mark Clark, Oliver de la Paz, and Kim McLarin—read at Porter Square Books in Cambridge, MA, with editor Carolyn Kuebler and office manager Elizabeth Sutton. (pictured below)

Kim McLarin, Mary Clark, Oliver de la Paz, Steve Almond
Oliver de la Paz
Kim McLarin
Steve Almond
Steve Almond, Mary Clark, Carolyn Kuebler
Elizabeth Sutton
