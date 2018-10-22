Coast to Coast

In addition to our “From the Vault” posts, featuring past NER staff introducing gems from the archive, we celebrated our 40th anniversary with two readings this fall, one in Cambridge and one in Seattle. Thanks to the writers who call NER home—and to the beautiful independent bookstores that hosted these events!

On Saturday, October 20, six authors—Lena Tuffaha, Susan Rich, Martha Silano, Keetje Kuipers, Gabrielle Bates, and Eric McMillan—read their work at Open Books: A Poem Emporium in Seattle, with poetry editor Rick Barot. (pictured above)

On Friday, September 14, four authors—Steve Almond, Mark Clark, Oliver de la Paz, and Kim McLarin—read at Porter Square Books in Cambridge, MA, with editor Carolyn Kuebler and office manager Elizabeth Sutton. (pictured below)