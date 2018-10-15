Friday, October 26, 7:30 pm

NER Out Loud is back for its fifth run! Join us Friday, October 26th, 7:30 pm, in the Mahaney Center for the Arts Dance Theatre for an evening of readings from New England Review. In partnership with the Mahaney Center and Oratory Now, NER Out Loud presents selections from the magazine, read by a talented team of Middlebury students. Sign language interpretation will be included.

And leave room for dessert—students will cap off the evening with a reading of their own work in the Mahaney Center lobby, while you enjoy Middlebury’s finest Indoor S’mores!

This year’s program:

• Melanie Rivera ’19 reading “In Order of Appearance,” a poem by Heather Christle

• Gillinda James ’21 reading “Dead Weight,” a story by Raven Leilani

• Masha Makutonina ’21 reading the story “Biomass” by Alla Gorbunova, translated from Russian by Elina Alter

• Pele Voncujovi ’19 reading the poem “Don’t tell them we’re going or they’ll want to come too” by Nathan Trantraal, translated from Afrikaans by André Trantraal

• Sam Martin ’19 and Rebecca Berlind ’21 reading “Modal Window,” a story by Janet Towle

Editors and contributors to the student literary magazines will also be on hand at the post-show reception to discuss their publications and read from their recent work. Read more about NER Out Loud.