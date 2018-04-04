Jenny Johnson Reads at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference

Jenny Johnson reads her poems “Ladies’ Arm Wrestling Match at the Blue Moon Diner” and “Late Bloom,” both published in In Full Velvet (Sarabande Books, 2017), at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference. Her work appeared in NER 34.3-4.

Johnson is the recipient of a 2015 Whiting Award and a 2016–17 Hodder Fellowship at Princeton University. Her poems have appeared in Los Angeles Review of Books Quarterly, Troubling the Line: Trans and Genderqueer Poetry and Poetics, and elsewhere. She is a Contributing Editor at Waxwing Literary Journal and teaches at the University of Pittsburgh and at the Rainier Writing Workshop, Pacific Lutheran University’s low-residency MFA program.

All Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference readings are available online. To hear more, please visit the Bread Loaf website.