Allegra Hyde Reads at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference

Of This New World won the John Simmons Short Fiction Award through the Iowa Short Fiction Award Series. Hyde is the recipient of two Pushcart Prizes, as well as support from The Elizabeth George Foundation, the Lucas Artist Residency Program, the Jentel Foundation, The Virginia G. Piper Center, and the U.S. Fulbright Commission. She currently teaches for the Inprint Writers Workshop in Houston, Texas, and serves as a mentor for emerging writers through the AWP Writer to Writer Mentorship Program.