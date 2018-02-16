NER 40th anniversary reading

New England Review celebrates forty consecutive years of publishing new voices in poetry, fiction, and essays with a reading at the 2018 AWP Conference in Tampa, FL. The five featured authors have appeared in NER as early as 1978 and as recently as 2018!

Join us Friday, March 9 at 12 pm, in the Tampa Convention Center (Room 14, First Floor) and hear some of the authors who have distinguished and sustained NER through the past four decades.

Kathryn Davis is the author of eight novels. She has been the recipient of the Kafka Prize, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Lannan Award for Fiction, the Katherine Anne Porter Prize from the American Academy of Arts & Letters. She is Hurst Sr. Writer-in-Residence at Washington University in St. Louis. Her work first appeared in NER 1.2 (1978), under the name Kathryn Ungerer, and as recently as NER 34.1.

Kate Lebo‘s essay “The Loudproof Room,” originally published in NER 35.2, was anthologized in Best American Essays 2015. Her essay “The Unsealed Ear” appeared a year later in 36.4. She’s the author of a cookbook Pie School, and currently at work on her first collection of essays, The Book of Difficult Fruit. She lives in Spokane, Washington.

Cate Marvin is a visiting professor at Colby College. Her most recent book of poems is Oracle (Norton, 2015). She has published her poetry frequently in NER , beginning in NER 19.2 (1998) and as recently as NER 36.1 (2016).

Hai-Dang Phan‘s debut collection of poems, Reenactments, will be published by Sarabande in spring 2019. He is a 2017 NEA Fellow in Literature and the author of the chapbook Small Wars. His work has been published in the New Yorker, Poetry, and Best American Poetry, in addition to NER, most recently in 38.2. He was the 2016 winner of the NER/Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference Emerging Writers Award.

C. Dale Young is author of The Affliction, a novel-in-stories, and four collections of poetry, the most recent being The Halo. A recipient of fellowships from the NEA, the Guggenheim Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, he practices medicine full-time. He first published his poetry in NER 17.3 (1995), and then served as poetry editor for nearly 20 years. A new poem will appear in NER 39.1.