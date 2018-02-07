Charles Baxter Reads at the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference

Charles Baxter reads a passage from his forthcoming novel The Sun Collective at the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference in August 2017. His short story “Sloth” appeared in NER 34.3-4.

Baxter was born in Minneapolis and graduated from Macalester College in Saint Paul. After completing graduate work in English at the State University of New York at Buffalo, he taught for several years at Wayne State University in Detroit. In 1989, he moved to the Department of English at the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor and its MFA program. He now teaches at the University of Minnesota. He is the author of five novels, five short story collections, three collections of poems, two collections of essays on fiction, and is the editor of other works.

