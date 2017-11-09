Friday, November 10, 2017 at 8pm

N ew England Review is eagerly anticipating the evening of Friday, November 10th and the return of NER Out Loud. Join us at the Middlebury College Dance Theater in the Kevin P. Mahaney ’84 Center for the Arts. Students will read pieces from NER, bringing our authors’ words off the page and onto the stage with their oratory talent.

Last winter’s NER Out Loud, our third, was a great success. Below, please enjoy an encore performance by Josh Espy ’17, reading Maciej Miłkowski’s “The Week of German Cinema,” a work translated from the Polish by Justin Wilmes and appearing in NER 37.4.

Tickets for the event are free and open to the public.

No reservation required!