Insofar by Sarah Gridley

as the golden larch grows out another spring, insofar as the needles look gold or copper insofar as the needles look gold or copper

with the close of the growing season—and fall

like the milk teeth of a mammal, deciduous,

insofar as deciduous is what falls down or off, really

what is cut off, insofar as a thing can be cut off

from its other, extraneous, as in the making of

decisions, as in the feeling of this being severed

from an adjacent feeling for that, as if these feelings

had not a common vertex and a common side,

insofar as the tree you have in mind is both

coniferous and deciduous . . .

Sarah Gridley is an associate professor of English at Case Western Reserve University. She is the author of three books of poetry: Weather Eye Open (University of California Press, 2005), Green Is the Orator (University of California Press, 2010), and Loom (Omnidawn Publishing, 2013).

