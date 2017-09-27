Havoc by Eric McMillan

People forget what a tremendous success the invasion was. It took twenty-one days from the time we crossed the berm in Kuwait until the regime collapsed in Baghdad.

Just twenty-one days. On the big push north, most of the Iraqis we met were grateful. People forget

that too.



Eric McMillan served ten years as an Army officer, participated in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and later returned in command of an infantry company during the “Surge” of 2007–2008. He has received support from the Richard Hugo House and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and his fiction has appeared in Gulf Coast and Witness. He lives in Seattle with his wife and son.

