“Harmony” by Kathryn Ungerer (now Kathryn Davis) appeared in NER 1.2 (1978).

Justin is thin and taller than most men, steering his truck through the forest. He thinks he has been following this road since a time before he was born: then on either side grasslands floated in and out of focus and beasts, stationary, rotated their eyes like heavenly bodies in single, immense sockets, following his passage.

