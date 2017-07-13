The roster is now complete for Friday’s special event!

Please join us on Friday, July 14, 7-9 pm at Middlebury’s Kirk Alumni Center, 217 Golf Course Road for the “Poetry Free for All.”

Poet Gwyneth Lewis and her team were grateful for the enthusiastic response to the call for submissions, and have assembled the evening’s lineup as follows. Poets reading will include special guests Martín Espada, Lauren Marie Schmidt, and Laurie L. Patton; Rex Lee Jim, Dariana Guerrero, and Taylor Abasta from the Bread Loaf Teacher Network; visiting Spanish poets Francisco Fayna Ranz, Pedro Ángel Palou, and Jacobo Sefami; and community members Partridge Boswell, Matthew Haughton, Marian Willmott, Jack Mayer, Patricia Dougherty, Jack DesBois, Caitlin Gildrien, Barnaby Feder, Adam Tredesco, and Stefanie Cravedi.

This event will celebrate the power of poetry to shape our communities, and address the question “Who do we want to be?” Poets will read one of their own poems along with a poem by another writer whose work speaks to them.

This one-of-a-kind event is presented by Middlebury Bread Loaf School of English, Middlebury Bread Loaf Writers’ Conferences, Middlebury Language Schools, and New England Review.

Free and open to the public.