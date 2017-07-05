New England Review

Bruce Beasley

Sibboleth

From NER 38.2

. . . for several years my Lexicon was my only companion
—Emily Dickinson

cry out your shibboleth
into your homeland strangeness
—Paul Celan

Emily Rankin, “Disintegral”

Word-ridden, have
you been that way:
-riddled,
I mean, morphemes

begging to be multibegotten

at once, and, for once, always
alphabet-encysted:

are you like me like that, relieved
from sense, shot

through with it, shot through it, into it…

Bruce Beasley is the author of eight collections of poems, most recently Theophobia (2012) and All Soul Parts Returned (2017), both published by BOA Editions.

 

