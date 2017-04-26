Antonio Ruiz-Camacho Reads at Bread Loaf

Barefoot Dogs won the Jesse H. Jones Award for Best Work of Fiction, was a Kirkus Reviews, San Francisco Chronicle, Texas Observer, and PRI’s The World Best/Recommended Book of 2015, and was published in Spanish, his own translation, as Los perros descalzos.

Ruiz-Camacho’s work has appeared in the New York Times, Salon, Texas Monthly, and elsewhere. Born and raised in Toluca, Mexico, he earned his MFA from University of Texas, Austin, has been an Elisabet Ney Museum writer-in-residence, and a fellow at the JSK Journalism Program at Stanford, the Dobie Paisano Program, Sewanee Writers’ Conference, and Yaddo.

