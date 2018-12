Seamus Heaney’s poem, “Field Work,” appeared in NER 1.1 (1978):

Where the yellowhammer flared out of the bushes,

Where the perfect eye of the nesting blackbird watched,

Where one fern was always green.

I watched you through the mossed shins of the hedge

Take the pad from the gate-house at the crossing

And lean to pluck a white wash off the whins.

