Alan Rossi Wins NER Award for Emerging Writers

It is with enormous pleasure that New England Review and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference announce the selection of Alan Rossi as the recipient of the third annual New England Review Award for Emerging Writers.

Alan Rossi’s story “Did You Really Just Say That to Me?” appears in NER 37.4. His fiction has appeared or is forthcoming in the Atlantic, Granta, Missouri Review, Florida Review, New Ohio Review, Ninth Letter, and other journals. He is the recipient of a Pushcart Prize in fiction and lives in South Carolina with his wife and various woodland creatures. Rossi will attend the 2017 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference as the New England Review Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference Scholar.

The NER Award for Emerging Writers provides a full scholarship to the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference for an emerging writer in any genre. This annual award, which is be bestowed upon a writer who offers an unusual and compelling new voice and who has been published by NER in the previous year, is selected by the NER editorial staff and the BLWC director.

