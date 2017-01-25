Kaitlyn Greenidge Reads at Bread Loaf

Kaitlyn Greenidge read an excerpt from her novel, We Love You, Charlie Freeman, at the 2016 Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference.

Kaitlyn Greenidge published her debut novel, We Love You, Charlie Freeman, in 2016. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, BuzzFeed, Elle.com, Transition Magazine, Virginia Quarterly Review, the Believer, American Short Fiction, and other places. She was the recipient of the Bernard Cohen Short Story Prize, and has been recognized as a Lower Manhattan Cultural Council Workspace artist-in-residence, and a Johnson State College visiting emerging writer. She is a contributing writer for LENNY Letter. Kaitlyn received her MFA from Hunter College. Originally from Boston, she now lives in Brooklyn.

