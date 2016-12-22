New England Review 37.4

NER 37.4 is making its way on the wings of the holiday mail this year and will arrive in subscriber mailboxes soon. This winter issue presents a handful of author debuts—one each in fiction, poetry, graphic novel, and translation—and all 15 poets in this issue are new to NER. In fact, all but two of this issue’s authors have never appeared before in our pages. Welcome, new authors! Welcome, new readers!



NONFICTION

• Kelsey L. Bennett on reading the lyric and the poetry of David Yezzi

• a chapter from Thi Bui‘s graphic novel memoir, The Best We Could Do

• Ellen Hinsey talking politics and history with Rafał Pankowski, of Poland’s “Never Again” Association

• Alex McElroy brings us a year in Bulgaria, in less than 2,000 words

• Stephen Snyder’s translation traffic report, from Murakami to Mizumura

• Robert Stothart considers the magpie, from the Jersey Shore to the Taos Pueblo

• and in Rediscoveries, two London street scenes by Charles Dickens, aka Boz

FICTION

Elvis Bego • David Brainard • Ethan Chatagnier • Maciej Miłkowski (trans. by Justin Wilmes) • Genevieve Plunkett • Alan Rossi • Amy Stuber

POETRY

Kaveh Akbar • Fleda Brown • Franny Choi • Nandini Dhar • Christian Gullette • Joseph O. Legaspi • Amy Meng • Miguel Murphy • Carol Potter • Esteban Rodríguez • Zackariah Rybak • Alison Stagner • Noah Warren • James Bradley Wells • Allison Benis White

COVER ART

Anna Dibble