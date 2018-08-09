Stinging Nettle Appreciation

Would that you had only known what was not catnip, was not mint! With clueless individuality you invaded its company and now will attend to your inattention,

will heed this understory plant who knows where its strength lies: in histamine, serotonin, acetylcholine delivered by the single cells of its stinging hairs.

The absence of doubt in its mind is felt by you as the burning numbness of an encounter with naturalism knowledge makes worse. Soaked or cooked, it soothes

the pain it causes. You could just do the work. A nutritional as well as metaphorical powerhouse, it kept the northern hermits alive another day to flog themselves with it.

Above and belowground parts differ in pharmacological properties: identify your ailment before you approach.

Should the previously indicated be contraindicated, all the world’s vitamins A and C, all the protein and iron in the world won’t help you.

Where nettle grows, says local custom, so grows healing dock, whose leaves, broadfaced and not very bright, may initially provide a cooling sensation,

but there’s less evidence for its status as a remedy than there is for the modest virtue of fooling yourself.

Urtica dioica, sting of two houses. To learn this lessens no one’s pain. It’s as the ancients say:

sufferings are products, not voids or defects. Comforts can only lie alongside them.