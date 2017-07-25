Contributors’ Notes 38.3

Louise Aronson is the author of the story collection A History of the Present Illness (Bloomsbury, 2013) and recipient of the Sonora Review Prize, the New Millennium Writing Award, and three Pushcart nominations. A graduate of Brown University, Harvard Medical School, and the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College, she is a geriatrician and professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. Her essays and stories appear regularly in newspapers and literary and medical journals, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, Narrative, Bellevue Literary Review, Lancet, and the New England Journal of Medicine.

Dan Beachy-Quick is a poet and essayist whose most recent publications are a book of essays, poems, and fragments, Of Silence and Song (Milkweed, 2017), and Gentlessness (Tupelo, 2015). He teaches in the MFA Program at Colorado State University.

Rosaleen Bertolino’s stories have recently appeared in the Capra Review, Gravel, Euphony, West Marin Review, and many others. Born and raised in the Bay Area, she lives in Mexico.

Paul Bourget (1852–1935) was an influential French novelist, poet, and literary critic. He was credited with “discovering” Stendhal and Baudelaire and introducing Freud’s work to his contemporaries, and was a friend and admirer of Henry James. Though not well-known today, his Essais de psychologie contemporaine (1883–85) continue to provide a unique and illuminating perspective on the writings of such authors as Baudelaire, Flaubert, Stendhal, Dumas fils, the Goncourt brothers, and Turgenev.

Kai Carlson-Wee is the author of Rail (BOA Editions, 2018). He has received fellowships from the MacDowell Colony, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and the Sewanee Writers’ Conference. His work appears in Ploughshares, Best New Poets, AGNI, Gulf Coast, and Missouri Review, which awarded him its 2013 Editor’s Prize. His photography has been featured in Narrative Magazine and his poetry film, Riding the Highline, received jury awards at the 2015 Napa Valley Film Festival and the 2016 Arizona International Film Festival. A former Wallace Stegner Fellow, he lives in San Francisco and is a lecturer at Stanford University.

Victoria Chang’s fourth book of poems, Barbie Chang, is forthcoming from Copper Canyon Press in the fall of 2017. The Boss (McSweeney’s, 2013) won the PEN Center USA Literary Award and a California Book Award. Her other books are Salvinia Molesta (University of Georgia Press, 2008) and Circle (Southern Illinois University Press, 2005). She was awarded a Guggenheim Fellowship in 2017. She lives in Southern California and teaches at Chapman University and Orange County School of the Arts.

Krystyna Dabrowska is a poet, translator, and essayist. She is the author of three collections of poetry: Biuro podróży [Travel Agency] (2006), Białe krzesła [White Chairs] (2012), and Czas i przesłona [Time and Aperture] (2014). For Białe krzesła, she won both the Kościelski Award and the Wisława Szymborska Award. Her poems have been translated into English, German, Russian, Swedish, Spanish, Italian, Greek, French, and Portuguese. Her translations include poems of William Carlos Williams, W. B. Yeats, Thomas Hardy, Thom Gunn, and Charles Simic. She lives and works in Warsaw.

Sabra Field moved to Vermont in 1967, part of a migration by independent artists. There she met Spencer Field, a wildlife artist, who became her business manager and husband of thirty-nine years until his death in 2010. She has been celebrated with awards, commissions, and an honorary PhD, and recognized internationally for her printmaking. “The Sabra Field Collection,” her complete body of work, is permanently housed at the Middlebury College Museum of Art.

Landon Godfrey, recipient of a 2017 NEA Literature Fellowship, is the author of Second-Skin Rhinestone-Spangled Nude Soufflé Chiffon Gown (Cider Press Review, 2011), selected by David St. John for the Cider Press Book Award. She is also the author of two limited-edition letterpress chapbooks, In the Stone (funded by a Regional Artist Project Grant, 2013) and Spaceship (Somnambulist Tango Press, 2014).

Stefany Anne Golberg is a writer and multimedia artist. “The Hour of the Wolf” is part of her book manuscript, My Morningless Mornings. Golberg currently lives in Detroit where she is working on her life’s art project, The Huckleberry Explorers Club.

Sarah Gridley is an associate professor of English at Case Western Reserve University. She is the author of three books of poetry: Weather Eye Open (University of California Press, 2005), Green Is the Orator (University of California Press, 2010), and Loom (Omnidawn Publishing, 2013).

Benjamin S. Grossberg’s books include Space Traveler (University of Tampa, 2014) and Sweet Core Orchard (University of Tampa, 2009), winner of the Tampa Review Prize and a Lambda Literary Award. He is, in addition, the author of a chapbook, An Elegy (Jacar Press, 2016), and Director of Creative Writing at the University of Hartford.

Steven Heighton’s story “Shared Room on Union” (NER 35.1) was

anthologized in Best American Mystery Stories 2015. Filmmaker Micky Levy is adapting it for the screen, as a short, under the title Union. Heighton’s most recent books are the novel The Nightingale Won’t Let You Sleep (Hamish Hamilton, 2017) and the poetry collection The Waking Comes Late (House of Anansi Press, 2017), which received the 2016 Governor General’s Award in Canada, where he lives. His short fiction and poetry have appeared in Tin House, Zoetrope: All-Story, AGNI, Best American Poetry, London Review of Books, Best English Stories, and Poetry. Heighton also reviews fiction for the New York Times Book Review.

Tony Hoagland is the author of the forthcoming collection of poems Priest Turned Therapist Treats Fear of God (Graywolf, 2018), as well as Application for Release from the Dream (Graywolf, 2015). He teaches at the University of Houston.

Janet Kauffman is the author of a new collection of poems, Eco-dementia (Wayne State University Press, 2017). She has published numerous books of fiction and three poetry collections, including the prose poems Five on Fiction (Burning Deck Press, 2004). She lives in Michigan, where she has restored wetlands on her farm and worked to stop water pollution from industrial livestock operations in the headwaters of Lake Erie.

Laura Kolbe’s poems have appeared in AGNI, Alaska Quarterly Review, Blackbird, Colorado Review, Kenyon Review, Prairie Schooner, and elsewhere. Her prose has appeared in Bookforum, the Literary Review, Virginia Quarterly Review, and more. She lives with fiction writer Andrew Martin, in Boston, where she is a resident physician.

Fritz Kreisler (1875–1962) was born in Vienna and studied music at the Vienna Conservatory and in Paris. He won the “Premier Grand Prix de Rome” gold medal at the age of twelve, made his US debut a year later, and toured with pianist Moriz Rosenthal in 1888–89. He then studied medicine and spent a brief time in the army before returning to music in 1899. In 1902 he married the American Harriet Lies Woerz and in subsequent years became one of the most sought after violinists, performing more than 250 concerts a year. In 1910 he premiered Edward Elgar’s Violin Concerto, which was commissioned by and dedicated to him. He went on to serve in the Austrian Army in World War I until he was wounded and discharged. He spent the remainder of the war in the US, then returned to Europe until the outbreak of World War II, when he settled again in the US and became a naturalized citizen in 1943. His compositions, some of which remain staples of classical concert repertoires today, include large virtuosic works, operettas, and various short works that he often used to close his concerts.

Joshua Kryah is the author of two collections of poems, Glean (Nightboat Books, 2007) and We Are Starved (Center for Literary Publishing, 2011). He lives in St. Louis, Missouri.

Caroline M. Mar is a poet and high school special educator who lives, writes, and teaches in her hometown of San Francisco. She is a graduate of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College and an alumna of VONA. Her work appears or is forthcoming in the Collagist, Volta, Nimrod, Four Way Review, Gulf Coast, and others.

Eric McMillan served ten years as an Army officer, participated in the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and later returned in command of an infantry company during the “Surge” of 2007–2008. He has received support from the Richard Hugo House and the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and his fiction has appeared in Gulf Coast and Witness. He lives in Seattle with his wife and son.

Dan O’Brien is a playwright and poet and recent Guggenheim Fellow in Drama & Performance Art. He lives in Los Angeles.

Nancy O’Connor, Lois B. Watson Professor Emerita of French at Middlebury College, recently published a new French edition of Anne-Marguerite Petit Dunoyer’s Lettres historiques et galantes (1707–1717) (Presses Universitaires de Rennes, 2012); her translations of some of these letters appeared in NER 28.2. Her translation of Paul Bourget’s essay on Baudelaire appeared in NER 30.2.

Paisley Rekdal’s most recent publications include The Broken Country

(University of Georgia Press, 2017), recipient of the AWP Creative Nonfiction Award, and Imaginary Vessels (Copper Canyon Press, 2016).

Mira Rosenthal, a past fellow of the National Endowment for the Arts and Stanford University’s Stegner Program, publishes work regularly in such journals as Ploughshares, Threepenny Review, Harvard Review, PN Review, A Public Space, and Oxford American. Her first book of poems, The Local World (Kent State University Press, 2011), received the Wick Poetry Prize. Her second book of translations, Polish poet Tomasz Różycki’s Colonies (Zephyr Press, 2013), won the Northern California Book Award and was shortlisted for numerous other prizes, including the International Griffin Poetry Prize. She teaches in the creative writing program at California Polytechnic State University.

Bruce Snider is the author of the poetry collections Paradise, Indiana (Pleiades Press, 2012) and The Year We Studied Women (University of Wisconsin Press, 2003). With the poet Shara Lessley, he is co-editor of The Poem’s Country: Place and Poetic Practice (Pleaides Press, 2018). He is an assistant professor at the University of San Francisco.

Megan Staffel’s most recent publications are the novella and story collections The Exit Coach (Four Way Books, 2016) and Lessons in Another Language (Four Way Books, 2010). She is the author of the novels The Notebook of Lost Things (Soho Press, 1999) and She Wanted Something Else (North Point Press, 1983), and essays on writing that appear in A Kite in the Wind, Fiction Writers on Their Craft (Trinity University Press, 2011). Staffel’s work also appears online at Cerise Press. She divides her time between Brooklyn and western New York State, and teaches in the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College.

Greg Wrenn is the author of Centaur (University of Wisconsin Press, 2013), selected by Terrance Hayes for the Brittingham Prize. His work has appeared in Best American Poetry 2014, AGNI, American Poetry Review, Yale Review, Kenyon Review, New Republic, and elsewhere. A former Stegner Fellow and Jones Lecturer at Stanford University, he is currently an assistant professor of English at James Madison University, where he teaches poetry and environmental literature. He is at work on an eco-memoir about his time at remote coral reefs in Indonesia.