A Chronology of Roads

Once salt was the power to cross the unmapped and sidle up to the one hauling the story

of why the caravan was moving, and where. Once story was a song that mapped the rising horizon

and water the reason to pitch houses of hair or load everything on shoulders. Once alone

was shieldlessness, prelude to danger. Once God was mountain thunder, or drought, or floods,

something to sacrifice a child to, the fist of justice slowly opening. Then God was a flaming shrub, then

a tickle in your insomniac ear. Once forgetfulness was waking hungover, alarmed, driving to a dying

factory in a Rust Belt town. Then it was running past empty in the middle of winter, testing the limits

of emptiness. Once there were highway robbers. Then freeways with toll plazas, oases of hamburgers, temples

of the mavens of convenience. Once perpetuity was an aquiline profile hewn from marble or stone.

Then a map of everything you named yourself after yourself. Then it was writing your name

in cold Pacific iambic. Then a yacht, a kilo of blow, bikini stock options. And now it’s becoming

one’s own constellation, unlit planets orbiting to bask in your light. Once bridges were ice roads,

and the bride of the sea was the name of a city. Once a wall was meant to slow invaders. Now

deserts move faster than future, but still can’t catch up to history. In twilight, along unlit highway,

sweatshop workers plow the breakdown lane, skitter four-lane asphalt to dirt-floor villages, white tees

gleaming in headlights like doe eyes. Once existence was hand to mouth. Then it was stone oven. Then

nostalgia for hunger, weight watching. Then driving not knowing where you were going. Then driving,

not knowing and no longer caring. Once the car began to shake so hard we thought it was laughing.

Then we thought it was dying, and we were going to die. All it needed was tires. Once feet were

tires. Once hands were wipers, cup-holders, car-seats, horns. Once scarves were windshields, veils for eyes

reflecting the road ahead and the road they rode to arrive in the middle of things, not wondering about the end.