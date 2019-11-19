Steph Miller reads “Protozoa”

Steph Miller reads Ella Martinsen Gorham’s “Protozoa,” edited and directed by Cole Merrell ’21, on November 8, 2019, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Protozoa” was originally published in NER 39.4 and is available to read online here.

Steph Miller ’20 is a senior from Westford, Massachusetts. She is a Theatre and Neuroscience double major. She has been a coach for Oratory Now since her first-year spring, and has been an Executive Producer for the Spencer Prize during its two years thus far.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ella Martinsen Gorham lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children. Her fiction has appeared in ZYZZVA, and she is at work on a collection of stories and a novel. “Protozoa” was selected for Best American Short Stories 2019.