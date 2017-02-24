February 24, 2017

Wendy Willis

NER Digital

The Word Made Flesh:

On Encountering the Work of Marcel Broodthaers

My husband and I fantasize about what we will do when we abandon poetry. He says cobbler. I choose seamstress. Anything to avoid the existential aggravation that comes from tying yourself in knots for a readership that seems to be made up almost exclusively of other poets. We got to see just such a transition enacted at MoMA’s retrospective of the work of Marcel Broodthaers, a Belgian poet turned visual artist, who died in 1976 at the age of 52.

[Read the essay by Wendy Willis]