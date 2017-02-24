NER Vermont Reading Series, 51 Main, Middlebury, VT (April 17, 7 pm): Hannah Nash, Genevieve Plunkett, Glen Pourciau, Bianca Stone

February 24, 2017

Listen to readings from six students from Oratory Now reading selections from the New England Review on February 24, 2017, at the Dance Theatre, Middlebury College.

Josh Espy ’17, reading Maciej Milkowski’s “The Week of German Cinema”

 

Ellen Colton ’19, reading Alison Stagner’s “Midnight”

 

Steven Medina ’17, reading Alex McElroy’s “Endure”

 

Nia Robinson ’19, reading Franny Choi’s “The Price of Rain”

 

Melanie Rivera ’19, reading Alia Volz’s “Chasing Arrows”

 

Jabari Matthew ’17, reading Cortney Lamar Charleston’s “Still Life with Young Black Woman’s Face Etched into a School Desk”

 

