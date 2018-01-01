Dominick Tanoh Reads “Horn of Plenty”

Dominick read Paisley Rekdal’s “Horn of Plenty” on November 10, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Horn of Plenty” was originally published in NER Vol. 38, No. 3 (2017).

Dominick Tanoh ’18 is a senior at Middlebury College, where he studies International Economics and Economics. He serves as a coach for Oratory Now, a player on the College rugby team, an editor for the Campus newspaper, and a First-Year Counselor for Atwater commons residential life. He also writes his own plays and short stories and hopes to put on an original work before graduation. He is deeply excited to perform at this year’s NER Out Loud and glad that he finally got around to exploring his more artistic side during his senior year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paisley Rekdal is the author of a book of essays, The Night My Mother Met Bruce Lee, the hybrid-genre photo-text memoir Intimate, and four books of poetry, including Animal Eye, which was a finalist for the 2013 Kingsley Tufts Prize and winner of the UNT Rilke Prize. Her newest book of poems is Imaginary Vessels, and her most recent work of nonfiction is The Broken Country: On Trauma, a Crime, and the Continuing Legacy of Vietnam. Her work has received a Guggenheim Fellowship, the Amy Lowell Poetry Traveling Fellowship, and other awards. She teaches at the University of Utah, and in May 2017, she was named Utah’s Poet Laureate.