Amanda Whiteley Reads “War Stories”

Amanda read David Heronry’s “War Stories” on November 10, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “War Stories” was originally published in NER Vol. 38, No. 2 (2017).

Amanda Whiteley ’19 has been engaged in theater for as long as she can remember, spending many summers training with Papermill Playhouse as well as the British American Drama Academy. And though she has become more involved with film in recent years, she can always be found excitedly pouring over Shakespearean text. Amanda is also actively involved with the music scene on campus and is a member of Mamajamas. Her ongoing jobs include tour guiding for the admissions office, mentoring at the local preschool, working as a freelance photographer, and interning with the managing directors of Red Bull Theater and the New York Musical Festival.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

David Heronry is a used car salesman who has previously worked as a funeral director’s apprentice, a pet nutritionist, an English teacher in Japan, a Japanese teacher in America, and a crystal healing “expert” in a head shop. His debut story, “Less Awful,” appeared in NER in 2013 and was cited in Best American Short Stories 2014, and he has also published his fiction in Witness. He currently lives in Columbus, Ohio, where he shares a home with a tall man and a small child.