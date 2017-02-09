NER Award Winners

Every year, New England Review sees poems, stories, and essays from among its pages receive honors and distinctions from respected publications that recognize and anthologize works of literary merit. Our recent prizewinners and honorary mentions are listed below by year.

2018

Pushcart XLII

Safiya Sinclair, “Good Hair,” 37.2 (Poetry)

Ethan Chatagnier, “Miracle Fruit,” 37.4 (Fiction)

2017

O. Henry Prize Stories

Genevieve Plunkett, “Something for a Young Woman,” 36.3 (Fiction)

Golden State 2017: The Best New Writing from California

Vincent Poturica, “Dad’s House,” 36.4 (Fiction)

Pushcart XLI

Lisa Taddeo, “Forty-Two,” 36.1 (Fiction)

Eric Wilson, “I Sing You for an Apple,” 36.2 (Nonfiction)

Emma Duffy-Comparone, “The Devil’s Triangle,” 36.4 (Fiction)

Special Mentions:

Cate Marvin, “High School in Suzhou,” 36.1 (Poetry)

Ocean Vuong, “To My Father / To My Unborn Son,” 36.1 (Poetry)

Camille Dungy, “A Shade North of Ordinary,” 36.2 (Nonfiction)

(Congratulations are also due to our fiction editor Janice Obuchowski, whose story “Sully” garnered a special mention in Pushcart XLI. It can be found in the Summer 2015 edition of the Gettysburg Review)

2016

New American Press’s New Stories from the Midwest

Emily Mitchell, “Three Marriages”

Distinguished:

Christine Sneed, “The Couplehood Jubilee,” 34.1; “Clear Conscience,” 35.3

Charlie Baxter, “Sloth,” 34.3-4

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Best American Series

Short Stories

Sharon Solwitz, “Gifted,” 36.2

Notables:

Carla Panciera, “The Kind of People Who Look at Art,” 36.2

Michael X. Wang, “Further News of the Defeat,” 36.2

Rav Grewal-Kök, “The Bolivian Navy,” 36.4

Mateal Lovaas Ishihara, “Crossing Harvard Yard,” 36.4

Essays

Jill Sisson Quinn, “Big Night,” 36.1

Notables:

Kelly Grey Carlisle, “Permutations of X,” 35.4

Ursula Hegi, “I’m Searching for a Home for Unwed Girls,” 36.3

Scribner’s Best American Poetry

Patrick Rosal, “At The Tribunals,” 35.4

Cate Marvin, “High School in Suzhou,” 36.1

2015

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Best American Series

Short Stories

Laura Lee Smith, “Unsafe at Any Speed,” 35.1

Notables:

Charles Baxter, “Sloth,” 34.3-4

Leslie Bazzett, “Studies in Composition,” 34.3-4

Ricardo Nuila, “At the Bedside,” 35.1

Christine Sneed, “Clear Conscience,” 35.3

Mysteries

Steven Heighton, “Shared Room on Union,” 35.1

Essays

Kate Lebo, “The Loudproof Room,” 35.2

Notables:

Jeff Staiger, “Kindle 451,” 34.3-4

Larry I. Palmer, “The Haircut,” 35.1

Ben Miller, “Village Bakery,” 35.2

Pushcart XXXIX

Tarfia Faizullah, “The streetlamp above me darkens,” 34.1 (Poetry)

Special Mentions:

Michael Coffey, “Sons,” 34.1 (Fiction)

2014

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Best American Series

Short Stories

Notables:

David Heronry, “Less Awful,” 33.4

Essays

Notables:

Kathleen Chaplin, “The Death Knock,” 34.1

Marian Crotty, “It’s New Year’s Eve and This Is Dubai,” 34.2

O. Henry Prize Stories

Maura Stanton, “Oh Shenandoah,” 33.2

Pushcart XXXVII

Jake Adam York, “Self-Portrait as Superman,” 33.3 (Poetry)

2013

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s Best American Series

Essays

Matthew Vollmer, “Keeper of the Flame,” 33.1

Mystery

David McFadden, “The Ring of Kerry,” 33.2

Scribner’s Best American Poetry

Laura Kasischke, “Perspective,” 32.4

Adrienne Su, “On Writing,” 33.1

Paisley Rekdal, “Birthday Poem,” 33.2