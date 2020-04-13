Memory and Happiness

from NER 36.2 (2015)

Amazing to feed misery like this, and so Selfish: sitting there, in a crowded park, A book on his lap the ghost of the book

He wishes he’d written. Amazing— How in all that bright, cheap air he could cut Again and again with that one

Serrated blade that reddened As it healed him. The West

Indian woman throwing a sideways faggot At him, throwing at least what his ear Shaped into a faggot, was a tooth of it,

As if she could taste, Could literally smell in his crawling sweat The name of the man that

Passion ironed him to. But passion doesn’t mean Intimacy, does it? Never did.