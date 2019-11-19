Max Padilla reads “Caterpillars”

Max Padilla reads Rosaleen Bertolino’s “Caterpillars” on November 8, 2019, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Caterpillars” was originally published in NER 40.3.

Max Padilla ’22 is a sophomore majoring in Neuroscience and Philosophy from Buffalo, Wyoming. She is particularly interested in issues surrounding the ethics of modern medicine. In addition to being a coach for Oratory Now, Max is a member of Middlebury College crew and currently serves as senior photo editor for the Middlebury Campus.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rosaleen Bertolino’s stories have appeared in Vassar Review, Superstition Review, Gravel, Storyscape, West Marin Review, and others. After spending most of her life just north of San Francisco, she now lives in Mexico where she coordinates and hosts Prose Café, a monthly reading series in San Miguel de Allende. She is currently working on several collections of short stories.