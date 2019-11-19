Kamari Williams reads “Still Still Still”

Kamari Williams reads Matthew Lippman’s “Still Still Still” on November 8, 2019, as part of an NER Out Loud event at Middlebury College. “Still Still Still” was originally published in NER 40.3.

Kamari Williams ’23 is a first-year from Brooklyn, New York. She plans to major in International and Global Studies with a minor in African American Studies. She has a passion for the Spanish language which will help her pursue a career in international law. Thus far, Kamari has become an Oratory Now coach and is excited to work in public speaking. She was a member of the Lady Dragons step team of Brooklyn Tech and hopes to bring some noise to Middlebury.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matthew Lippman‘s latest collection, Mesmerizingly Sadly Beautiful, won the 2018 Levis Prize and will be published by Four Way Books in 2020.