How to Apply

Thank you for your interest in being a staff fiction reader for New England Review! Our staff readers, all volunteers, are responsible for reading and evaluating thousands of submissions each year. They play an essential role in our editorial process and in our mission to discover new voices in contemporary literature.

Qualifications: Our staff readers must be familiar with New England Review. They must have a strong background in contemporary literature, exceptional critical abilities, clear communication skills, and a strong sense of responsibility.

Requirements: Readers must treat each manuscript with respect and attention and complete their assigned work in a timely manner.

Fiction readers are assigned 20 submissions per month. They are asked to evaluate their assigned batch in four weeks.

Readers must create an account in Submittable in order to read submissions on a computer, phone, or tablet. They also cannot submit to the journal while they are serving as a reader.

Readers who complete their work on a regular basis are listed on our masthead and receive a complimentary print or ebook subscription to New England Review for as long as they are active as readers.

Application: If you’re interested in serving as a fiction reader for NER, please send a CV and letter of interest to our fiction editors at New England Review. In your letter, please describe three or four stories from recent issues of NER, online or in print, to give us a sense of your critical perspective.