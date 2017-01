Gretchen Schrafft’s fiction, reportage, and reviews have appeared in Carve, Joyland, Hobart, the Rumpus, the Huffington Post, San Francisco magazine, and elsewhere. She’s a graduate of Middlebury College, and began reading for NER as an intern in 2007. She holds an MFA from Oregon State University, and currently teaches creative writing in and around Seattle, Washington. She’s working on a short story collection and a novel.

