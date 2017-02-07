Elizabeth Sutton is the office manager at NER. A recovering English major from Bennington College, Eli began her publishing career in New York City when she joined the staff of AMS Press, a reprint publisher of small literary magazines for college libraries. She later moved to academic publishing at Columbia University Press and Ashgate Publishing in Burlington. She has been a bookseller at Deer Leap books in Bristol, Vermont and is currently a volunteer for Everybody Wins! Vermont, a reading-mentor program in the Middlebury elementary schools.